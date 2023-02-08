AP PHOTOS: LeBron James’ run to the NBA scoring record

Associated Press photographers have captured LeBron James for the entirety of his 20-year career, starting from when he was an 18-year-old rookie to now as a 38-year-old who just became the most prolific scorer in NBA history.

That covers both his stints in Cleveland, his two championships in Miami, the third title when he returned to the Cavaliers and a fourth inside the pandemic bubble for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Check out some highlights of James’ run to the NBA scoring record, as captured by the AP.

FILE -Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James smiles during the first overtime period of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday, May 31, 2007. LeBron James is about to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's career scoring leader. The AP is looking back at some of his top games along the way.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya FILE -Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) drives against Boston Celtics forward Brandon Bass (30) during the third quarter in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Thursday, June 7, 2012, in Boston. LeBron James is about to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's career scoring leader. The AP is looking back at some of his top games along the way.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Elise Amendola Previous Next

