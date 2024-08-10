AP PHOTOS: Athletes across the Paris Games sustain bloody injuries during competition

PARIS (AP) — Athletes around the Paris Games have sustained bloody injuries during competition.

The Associated Press captured images of men and women competing with these injuries mostly to their faces. While many of these types of injuries have occurred in boxing and wrestling, there have been notable exceptions.

Joosje Burg of the Netherlands had blood covering most of her face after being injured in a field hockey match. New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde bled heavily from a cut between his eyes during the running portion of the mixed relay triathlon.

France’s Sarah Michel Boury played with a different kind of bloody injury as large, dark purple bruises were captured under both of her eyes after she took an elbow to the face in a basketball game.

Though there were plenty of bloody boxing injuries, but the one to Georgia’s Lasha Guruli might have been the worst. He had a huge, bloody gash above his right eye after defeating Kazakhstan’s Bazarbay Mukhammedsabyr in their men’s 63.5kg quarterfinal match.

