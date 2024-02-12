AP PHOTOS: Africa Cup soccer spectacle ends after a month of thrills and upsets

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Many are calling it the best-ever Africa Cup of Nations. The 34th edition of the biennial soccer tournament served up more goals, plenty of late drama and surprising twists and turns as underdogs had their day. It finished with a happy ending for host nation Ivory Coast. The Elephants defeated Nigeria 2-1 in Sunday’s final to set off unbridled celebrations across the country. Fans helped make the tournament a vibrant spectacle with their tireless dancing to drumbeats and vocal support. Associated Press photographers were there from the start to capture all the scenes as they unfolded.

