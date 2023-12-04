AP names LSU’s Daniels unanimous SEC offensive player of year; Watson named top defensive player

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is the unanimous pick as the Associated Press’s Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year. Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson was chosen as the top defensive player. Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz is the league’s coach of the year and Alabama freshman safety Caleb Downs is the top newcomer. Other unanimous first-team picks include LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, Missouri running back Cody Schrader, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran. The team was voted on by a panel of sports writers and broadcasters covering the SEC.

