AP men’s player of the week: No. 4 Duke freshman Cooper Flagg keys pair of wins

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the week after dominating in a pair of wins. The 6-foot-9 forward scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, with 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots, in No. 4 Duke’s 84-78 win over No. 2 Auburn. He followed that up with 20 points, 12 rebounds and two steals in a 79-65 win over Louisville. Flagg leads Duke with 17 points and 9.1 rebounds with 15 steals and 13 blocked shots in what’s likely his only year in college before heading to the NBA lottery.

