AP men’s player of the week: No. 4 Duke freshman Cooper Flagg keys pair of wins

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Duke guard Cooper Flagg (2) fights to keep the ball away from the defense of Louisville guard Chucky Hepburn, right, and guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Timothy D. Easley]

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the week after dominating in a pair of wins. The 6-foot-9 forward scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, with 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots, in No. 4 Duke’s 84-78 win over No. 2 Auburn. He followed that up with 20 points, 12 rebounds and two steals in a 79-65 win over Louisville. Flagg leads Duke with 17 points and 9.1 rebounds with 15 steals and 13 blocked shots in what’s likely his only year in college before heading to the NBA lottery.

