AP men’s player of the week: No. 19 Wisconsin’s John Tonje has a big game in win over No. 17 Arizona

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 2 of the season:

John Tonje, Wisconsin

The Badgers needed someone to step up after losing all five starters from a year ago and Tonje has been that guy early in the season. The 6-foot-5 guard transferred from Missouri after four seasons at Colorado State and has had an immediate impact in Madison. Tonje opened the season by scoring 23 points against Holy Cross and was nearly unstoppable in a 103-88 win over No. 17 Arizona last week. The graduate scored 41 points — two off the Wisconsin record — by hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 21 of 22 free throws. Tonje is averaging 23.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, helping Wisconsin earn its first ranking of the season in the AP Top 25 this week.

Runner-up

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue. The Boilermakers had a huge hole to fill as well with the departure of two-time AP player of the year Zach Edey. Kaufman-Renn certainly doesn’t have the size to measure up to the 7-4, 300-pound Edey, but has been solid in taking on a larger role with Purdue. The 6-9, 230-pound forward is averaging 18 points and 6.3 rebounds after averaging 6.4 points last season. Kaufman-Renn had his best game of the season against No. 8 Alabama, scoring 26 points with eight rebounds and four assists in the 87-78 win that moved the Boilermakers up seven spots to No. 6 this week.

Honorable mention

Ante Brzovic, College of Charleston; Kam Jones, Marquette; Abdi Bashir Jr., Monmouth.

Keep an eye on

Andrew Carr, Kentucky. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound graduate student was a key reason the Wildcats took down No. 12 Duke at the Champions Classic in Atlanta. Carr finished with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block in the 77-72 win that helped No. 9 Kentucky climb 10 spots in this week’s poll. The Wake Forest transfer is averaging 13 points and 3.7 rebounds in Mark Pope’s first season in Lexington.

___

