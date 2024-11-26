AP men’s player of the week: Kam Jones of No. 10 Marquette rides triple double to weekly award

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 3 of the season:

Kam Jones, Marquette

When your company includes Dwyane Wade, you know you’ve accomplished something. Jones became the first Marquette player with a triple-double since the future Miami Heat star when he had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Golden Eagles snap then-No. 6 Purdue’s 39-game regular-season non-conference winning streak last Tuesday. Wade had his triple-double in an Elite Eight win over Kentucky in the 2003 NCAA Tournament. Jones also had 10 points in a win over Georgia last week, helping the Golden Eagles climb to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 with their first 6-0 start since the 2011-12 season.

“It’s what you come to Marquette for,” said Jones, a senior from Memphis, Tennessee. “It’s a huge testament to my teammates just trusting me. I appreciate them trusting me to be one of the main leaders of this team.”

Runner-up

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford. The 7-foot-1 center had 32 points, 16 rebounds and even hit a couple of 3-pointers to help the Cardinal beat Santa Clara on Saturday. Raynaud also had 20 points and 10 boards in a win over Norfolk State. In fact, the senior from Paris has had a double-double in every game as Stanford started 6-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Honorable mention

Cooper Flagg, Duke; Norchad Omier, Baylor; Labaron Philon, Alabama.

Keep an eye on

Jaland Lowe, Pittsburgh. The sophomore guard had a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over VMI last Monday, then poured in 22 points with eight rebounds and six assists in a win over LSU. Lowe finished a busy week with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in a competitive 81-75 loss to No. 15 Wisconsin.

___

