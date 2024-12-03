AP men’s player of the week: Johni Broome of No. 2 Auburn rides dominant play to Maui championship

Johni Broome of No. 2 Auburn is The Associated Press national player of the week for men’s college basketball. That comes after the preseason All-American turned in a dominant three-game run that helped the Tigers win the Maui Invitational. Broome averaged 21.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.0 blocks en route to MVP honors. Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper was runner-up after posting games of 36 and 37 points last week. Louisville’s Chucky Hepburn, Memphis’ Tyrese Hunter and West Virginia’s Javon Small also received honorable-mention status.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.