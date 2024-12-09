AP All-ACC: Miami QB Ward honored as offensive player and newcomer of the year

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

Miami quarterback Cam Ward was honored as offensive player and newcomer of the year in AP all-ACC voting. Ward among a league high eight Hurricanes voted to the first or second team by a panel of 15 voters who cover the league. Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruako was selected as the league defensive player of the year. SMU’s Rhett Lashlee was picked as coach of the year for leading the Mustangs to the ACC title game in their first season in the league.

