AP All-ACC: Miami QB Ward honored as offensive player and newcomer of the year

Miami quarterback Cam Ward was honored as offensive player and newcomer of the year in AP all-ACC voting. Ward among a league high eight Hurricanes voted to the first or second team by a panel of 15 voters who cover the league. Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruako was selected as the league defensive player of the year. SMU’s Rhett Lashlee was picked as coach of the year for leading the Mustangs to the ACC title game in their first season in the league.

