Aoka Lee scores 36 points, No. 12 Kansas State women defeat North Florida 79-53

MANHATTAN, KAN. (AP) — Aoka Lee scored a seson-high 36 points on a near-perfect shooting night and No. 12 Kansas State defeated North Florida 79-53. The Wildcats led 20-13 after one quarter, then saw North Florida close the gap when Selma Eklund hit a 3-pointer and a layup to get the Ospreys within 29-25 at the 3-minute mark. But the Wildcats finished the half on an 8-0 run, the last five points coming from Lee. She scored 21 points in the first half and was perfect on nine shot attempts and three free throws. Lee missed her first shot of the third quarter, then made her next five. She finished 15-for-17 shooting and 6-for-6 from the line.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.