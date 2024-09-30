Any help for the lowly Chicago White Sox is likely to come from the inside

CHICAGO (AP) — At the very end of an awful season for the Chicago White Sox, there was a small sign of hope in the Deep South. That’s where the Birmingham Barons — Chicago’s Double-A affiliate — closed out the first Southern League championship for the club since 2013. The White Sox are picking up the pieces after they went 41-121 this year, breaking the modern major league record for most losses in a season. The best chance for any improvement for the White Sox in the near future is the development of their young players, along with progress in their minor league system. The highest they can pick in the 2025 amateur draft is No. 10 overall.

