Antonio Senzatela makes his first start for Rockies 16 months following Tommy John surgery

DENVER (AP) — Colorado right-hander Antonio Senzatela went three-plus innings against Arizona on Monday night, flashing solid form at times but also showing some rust in his first start in 16 months following his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Senzatela threw 67 pitches, 42 for strikes, and allowed two runs and four hits. He struck out two and walked two. Corbin Carroll opened the game with a triple and Ketel Marte followed with a home run to straightaway center field. Senzatela shook off the rough start by retiring five straight and nine of the next 11 batters. He did not allow additional runs,

