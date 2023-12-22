Antonio Reeves scores 30, No. 9 Kentucky blows out rival Louisville 95-76 in Bluegrass showdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 22 of his season-high 30 points in the first half, helping No. 9 Kentucky overcome a slow shooting start and cruise past rival Louisville 95-76 in the annual battle for Bluegrass bragging rights. Kentucky missed seven of its first 12 attempts but stayed within a couple of possessions behind perimeter shooting keyed by Reeves, who made his first four shots from behind the arc and nine of 10 in the first half. The Wildcats took charge for good at 19-17 and led 53-33 at halftime. Skyy Clark had 20 points for Louisville.

