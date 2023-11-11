Antonio Reeves scores 21 points, No. 16 Kentucky beats Texas A&M Commerce 81-61

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 21 points, Tre Mitchell added 18 and No. 16 Kentucky beat Texas A&M Commerce 81-61 on Friday night. Justin Edwards scored 16 points for the short-handed Wildcats (2-0), Rob Dillingham had 12 and D.J. Wagner 11. Reeves made five of Kentucky’s eight 3-pointers, hitting three in a row to end the first half. Kalen Williams scored 19 points for Texas A&M Commerce (0-3). Tommie Lewis added 18 and Jerome Brewer had 12. The Wildcats trailed 19-6, then outscored the Lions 32-11 the rest of the half for a 38-30 lead.

