Antonio Reeves leads No. 8 Kentucky to 96-70 win over Illinois State, his former team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 27 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to a 96-70 win over Illinois State. Playing its first game since a 95-76 win over rival Louisville on Dec. 21, Kentucky made 11 3-pointers — four by Reeves — and got 36 points from its bench. Reeves began his career at Illinois State where he scored 1,195 points from 2019-22. He scored 12 points in the first half and his 3-pointer at the 5:35 mark of the first half gave the Wildcats their first double-digit lead, one that held for the remainder of the contest. Myles Foster led Illinois State with 20 points.

