Antonio Reeves leads 6 in double figures as No. 17 Kentucky routs Vandy 109-77

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 24 points and led six Wildcats in double figures as the 17th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats routed struggling Vanderbilt 109-77 on Tuesday night to snap a two-game skid. The Wildcats had lost three of their last four to fall to sixth in the Southeastern Conference standings with 10 games remaining until the league tournament in Nashville in March. Kentucky also snapped a two-game skid against Vanderbilt with the Commodores notching their first win at Rupp Arena since 2007 last March before stunning the Wildcats in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. Not this time as Vanderbilt gave up the most points at Memorial Gym since 1996, also to Kentucky.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.