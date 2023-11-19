Antonio Pierce takes first loss coaching Raiders, even after Las Vegas quiets Miami’s offense

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For the first time since taking over three weeks ago, Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce will regroup his team after a loss. The Raiders’ two-game winning streak under Pierce ended in a 20-13 defeat against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Listed as 13 1/2-point underdogs, the Raiders limited Miami’s prolific offense to two touchdowns and two field goals. Their final drive at a potential tying score ended on a turnover in the Dolphins’ end zone with 22 seconds remaining.

