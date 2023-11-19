Antonio Pierce takes first loss coaching Raiders, even after Las Vegas quiets Miami’s offense

By The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches the game during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For the first time since taking over three weeks ago, Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce will regroup his team after a loss. The Raiders’ two-game winning streak under Pierce ended in a 20-13 defeat against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Listed as 13 1/2-point underdogs, the Raiders limited Miami’s prolific offense to two touchdowns and two field goals. Their final drive at a potential tying score ended on a turnover in the Dolphins’ end zone with 22 seconds remaining.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.