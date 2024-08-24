Antonio Pierce has concerns as the Raiders turn their attention to cut-down day

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — After going 0-2-1 in the preseason, the Las Vegas Raiders now turn their attention to making their roster as good as it can be ahead of the preseason opener. Coach Antonio Pierce acknowledged his team’s shortcomings when he said two rookie cornerbacks were still “a work in progress.” The preseason did little to dispel concerns about the Raiders’ depth on the defensive side. Las Vegas finished ninth in scoring defense last season, but a couple of key injuries could mean trouble. Even the starters had their troubles in the three exhibition games.

