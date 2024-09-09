Antonio Pierce defends his decision after Raiders punt in Chargers territory late in their opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders trailed by six points with just over seven minutes to play when their offense faced a fourth and 1 at the Los Angeles Chargers 43. Got to go for it, right? Coach Antonio Pierce didn’t think so, and it might have cost him the Raiders’ season opener. After a brief but intense sideline discussion, Pierce sent punter A.J. Cole onto the field. Displeasure and confusion rumbled through SoFi Stadium, with a low thundering of boos emanating from the crowd in a metropolitan area where the Raiders are still a home team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.