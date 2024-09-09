Antonio Pierce defends his decision after Raiders punt in Chargers territory late in their opener

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders trailed by six points with just over seven minutes to play when their offense faced a fourth and 1 at the Los Angeles Chargers 43. Got to go for it, right? Coach Antonio Pierce didn’t think so, and it might have cost him the Raiders’ season opener. After a brief but intense sideline discussion, Pierce sent punter A.J. Cole onto the field. Displeasure and confusion rumbled through SoFi Stadium, with a low thundering of boos emanating from the crowd in a metropolitan area where the Raiders are still a home team.

