Antonio Martin Jr.’s TD run in OT rallies SE Louisiana to 30-27 victory over Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Antonio Martin Jr. scored on a 4-yard run in overtime and Southeast Louisiana rallied for a 30-27 victory over Lamar. Martin’s game-winning run for SE Louisiana (5-5, 4-1 Southland Conference) came after Ben Woodard kicked a 30-yard field goal to give Lamar (5-4, 2-2) a 27-24 lead. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter until Lamar took a 24-21 lead with 1:18 left in regulation. Jakolby Longino connected with Kyndon Fuselier for a 34-yard touchdown three plays after an interception by Kristian Pugh late in the fourth quarter. SE Louisiana kicker Riley Callaghan forced OT with a 37-yard field goal on the final play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.