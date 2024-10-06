Antonio Martin Jr. leads SE Louisiana with 185 yards, 2 TDs in 21-9 win over Texas A&M-Commerce

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Antonio Martin Jr. ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and SE Louisiana defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 21-9 in the Southland Conference opener for both teams. Martin’s 58-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter staked SE Louisiana to a 7-0 lead that stood into the third quarter. After a Commerce field goal, Eli Sawyer threw 9 yards to Cade Collier for a touchdown that gave SE Louisiana a 14-3 lead late in the third. In the fourth quarter, Commerce picked up its only touchdown with an 8-yard pass from Ron Peace to Tyler Daniels but failed on a two-point conversion try. Martin wrapped it up with a 1-yard plunge with about three minutes remaining.

