Antonio Conte’s Tottenham reign could be nearing the end

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Antonio Conte’s latest outburst leaves his position as manager at Tottenham in even greater doubt. The fiery Italian will soon be out of contract and has long been expected to leave his post at the end of the season. But he might not last even that long after publicly criticizing his players and the Premier League club’s ownership following a 3-3 draw with last-place Southampton. The 53-year-old Conte is a serial winner who has also developed a reputation for conflict. He has been unable to deliver trophies in his 16 months at Tottenham but the conflict has come.

