Antonio Conte’s halftime talk works as Napoli improves to beat Empoli

MILAN (AP) — Whatever Antonio Conte told his players at halftime must have worked as Napoli managed to beat Empoli 1-0 in Serie A after a much improved second period. A Khvicha Kvaratskhelia penalty was enough to see Napoli secure the victory and move three points clear in Serie A ahead of Inter Milan’s match at Roma later. That was the first goal the Empoli home fans had seen this season as all three previous league matches at the Stadio Carlo Castellani had ended 0-0. It was a second straight loss for Empoli which had been unbeaten until it lost at Lazio before the international break.

