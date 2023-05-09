Antonio Carbajal, Mexico keeper in 5 World Cups, dead at 93

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Antonio Carbajal, the Mexican goalkeeper who became the first player to appear in five World Cups, has died at 93. The Mexican Soccer Federation confirmed his death. Carbajal had been hospitalized in the north-central city of Leon for blood pressure problems and died at home. Known as “La Tota,” he played for Mexico in 11 World Cup matches from 1950-66. Three other Mexicans have since appeared in five World Cups: Rafael Márquez, Andrés Guardado and Guillermo Ochoa. Others to achieve the feat include Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Germany’s Lothar Matthäus and Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon.

