Antoine Winfield Jr. picked as the top safety in the AP’s NFL Top 5 rankings

Antoine Winfield Jr.’s stellar play on the field earned him a lucrative contract this offseason that was the richest ever for any defensive back. That play also led Winfield to be selected as the top safety in the NFL by The Associated Press. Winfield got six of the eight first-place votes from a panel of AP Pro Football Writers to beat out Baltimore’s versatile safety Kyle Hamilton for the top spot. Hamilton got one first-place vote to come in second and Minkah Fitzpatrick got the other first-place vote and finished third. Jessie Bates III and Jevon Holland rounded out the top five.

