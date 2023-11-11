Anthony throws 3 TD passes to lead Merrimack over Central Connecticut 35-24

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Malakai Anthony threw for three touchdowns, twice to Donovan Wadley, and Merrimack defeated Central Connecticut 35-24. Anthony hit Wadley in the end zone for a 39-yard score and a 28-17 lead midway through the third quarter. Tyvon Edmonds Jr. scored his second touchdown of the day on a 3-yard run with 5:45 to go for an 11-point lead after a Merrimack punt touched a Blue Devils player and was recovered by Merrimack at the Central Connecticut 9-yard line. Anthony was 11-of-15 passing for 190 yards. Wadley had four catches for 113 yards. Matt Jenner was 11-of-18 passing for 148 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Blue Devils.

