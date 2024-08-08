Anthony Santander belts 2 homers, Jackson Holliday adds another as Orioles beat Blue Jays 7-3

TORONTO (AP) — Anthony Santander hit two home runs and made a spectacular catch while Jackson Holliday added a two-run homer of his own to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Wednesday night.

The switch-hitting Santander connected for a two-run shot off Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis in the first inning, then added a solo homer off left-hander Ryan Yarbrough from the other side of the plate in the eighth. The homers were his 33rd and 34th, a career high.

“Tonight he carried us offensively and makes the catch of the game,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Santander leads the majors with 25 home runs since the start of June. It was his third multi-homer game of the season and the 16th of his career.

Wednesday night’s effort marks the seventh time Santander has homered from both sides of the plate in the same game. Eddie Murray holds the Orioles’ franchise mark by doing it eight times.

Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with Eloy Jimenez during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn

Holliday went deep for the third straight game for the Orioles, who lead the majors with 178 home runs. At 20 years, 274 days, Holliday is the youngest player in American League history to homer in three straight games.

Eloy Jiménez added a two-run double as the Orioles bounced back after losing Tuesday’s series opener.

Making his second start for Baltimore, left-hander Trevor Rogers allowed three runs, two earned, and seven hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked two.

“I thought it was better this time out,” Hyde said of Rogers.

Burch Smith (3-0), Yennier Cano, Cionel Pérez and Seranthony Domínguez each worked a scoreless inning to close out the victory for Baltimore.

Toronto’s Spencer Horwitz hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first and the Blue Jays scored two more in the second. Brian Serven tied it with an RBI single and later scored on a throwing error by third baseman Coby Mayo.

Holliday restored Baltimore’s lead with a 424-foot homer off right-hander Ryan Burr (0-1) in the top of the seventh.

“What a huge hit for us,” Hyde said.

Holliday has at least one RBI in five straight games.

“Obviously it was a pretty important moment in the game to flip the score,’ Holliday said. “I think we kind of needed a little bit of momentum.”

In the bottom of the seventh, Santander jumped into the right field wall to retire Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the final out of the inning, stranding the tying run at second.

“He has just been playing unbelievable baseball on both sides,” Hyde said.

Home plate umpire Larry Vanover ejected Hyde for arguing balls and strikes in the fifth. Hyde was ejected after Mayo was called out on strikes. Colton Cowser struck out looking to end the inning.

“I’ve known Larry for a long time,” Hyde said. “I didn’t want to be disrespectful to him but I had to kind of voice that I didn’t feel like the strike zone was very fair.”

Francis matched a career-high by striking out seven in five innings. He allowed two runs and three hits.

“It’s a tough lineup to navigate but I thought he did a really, really good job,” Toronto manager John Schneider said.

Toronto president Mark Shapiro spoke to reporters before the game, his first public comments since spring training. The Blue Jays made the playoffs the past two seasons but sit last in the AL East at 52-62.

“This has been, by far, the biggest disconnect from our expectations and the biggest disappointment,” Shapiro said of his nine seasons with the Blue Jays. “We need to get better from it.”

ORIOLES ADD DAVIS

Baltimore signed INF J.D. Davis to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Davis began the season with Oakland before being traded to the Yankees. New York released him last Friday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: One day after being scratched from a start, RHP Grayson Rodriguez went on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, because of a mild strain in his back and shoulder. Hyde said he is “optimistic” Rodriguez will return this season. … RHP Jacob Webb (right elbow) went on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, and OF Heston Kjerstad (concussion) went on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. … Baltimore recalled RHP Bryan Baker and LHP Keegan Akin from Triple-A.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (9-8, 4.56 ERA) is scheduled to face his former team for the seventh time Thursday, pitching against Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (4-8, 4.39). Gausman is 1-4 with a 5.35 ERA against Baltimore, his first big league team.

