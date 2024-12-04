Anthony Robinson II scores career-high 29, Missouri rallies from 16-point halftime deficit to win

Anthony Robinson II scored a career-high 29 points, Mark Mitchell added 21 and Missouri overcame a 16-point halftime deficit to beat California 98-93 on Tuesday night in an SEC/ACC Challenge game. Robinson made 8 of 11 from the floor, 13 of 15 from the line and added six assists. Tamar Bates added 15 points and Marques Warrick had 12 off the bench. The Tigers (7-1) shot 66% percent. Cal’s Andrej Stojakovic scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Jeremiah Wilkinson added 19 points, Rytis Petraitis 17 and Jovan Blacksher Jr. returned from a three-game absence to score 13 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.