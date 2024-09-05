Anthony Rizzo set for return to Wrigley with Yankees 3 years after trade from Cubs

Anthony Rizzo doesn’t feel a sense of closure for his first trip to Wrigley Field since getting traded to the Yankees by the Cubs three years ago. New York’s first baseman isn’t sure he will ever need closure in Chicago after helping the Cubs win their first World Series title in 108 years in 2016. Rizzo says the “door will always be open in Chicago” because of his love and respect for the franchise and its fan base. The 35-year-old also feels at home in New York. He says the trade to the Yankees was a good reset for his career.

