Anthony Rizzo out of Yankees lineup with stiff neck for series opener in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was held out of the lineup due to a stiff neck for their series opener against the Seattle Mariners. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rizzo “should be fine,” but the team was being cautious. Rizzo left Sunday’s win over San Diego after he collided with Fernando Tatis Jr. on a pick off play that ended the six the sixth inning. Catcher Jose Trevino could be activated during the series in Seattle, Boone said. Third baseman Josh Donaldson is set to continue his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton could “possibly” join Donaldson, Boone said.

