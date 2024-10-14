Anthony Rizzo, Marcus Stroman back on Yankees’ roster for ALCS against Guardians

NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo is back on the New York Yankees’ roster for the AL Championship Series against Cleveland, just over two weeks after fracturing a pair of fingers when hit by a pitch. Right-hander Marcus Stroman also was added by the Yankees, who dropped first baseman Ben Rice and speedy outfielder Duke Ellis. Cleveland added right-hander Pedro Avila, giving the Guardians 13 pitchers, and dropped outfielder Angel Martínez. Rizzo fractured his fourth and fifth fingers when hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Ryan Borucki on Sept. 28.

