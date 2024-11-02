Anthony Rizzo becomes free agent after Yankees decline $17 million option

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million option for 2025 was declined by the New York Yankees in favor of a $6 million buyout, making the first baseman a free agent. A three-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Rizzo hit .228 with eight homers and 35 RBIs. Rizzo missed 62 games with a fractured right forearm after colliding with Boston reliever Brennan Bernardino on June 16. He returned on Sept. 1, then fractured two fingers when hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Ryan Borucki on Sept. 28. Rizzo came back for the AL Championship Series and World Series and batted .267 with no RBIs.

