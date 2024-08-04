Anthony Richardson trying to show progression in 2nd training camp as Colts quarterback

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson looks like a natural in the pocket this summer. Sure, he’s made mistakes at training camp. But as he begins his second NFL season, it’s clear Richardson is more at ease with the play calls, more in sync with his teammates, more willing to challenge himself on and off the field. Having a veteran presence such as Super Bowl-winning backup Joe Flacco also helps. But Richardson’s biggest test has little to do with what happens in Westfield, Indiana. He must prove he can stay healthy — and play consistently.

