Anthony Richardson tries to take another big step by helping Colts navigate matchup with Lions

Anthony Richardson made a triumphant return to the Indianapolis Colts’ lineup last weekend. Now he’s trying to take another big step — proving he can play well consistently — when he faces the Detroit Lions. The Colts are one win away from climbing back to. 500 as they try to stay in the AFC playoff race. But the Lions are 9-1, have the NFC’s best record and are coming off a 52-6 rout over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

