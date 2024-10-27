Anthony Richardson struggles again as Colts fall to Texans 23-20

HOUSTON (AP) — Another tough game by quarterback Anthony Richardson doomed the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans. Richardson completed just 10 of 32 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and an interception to snap a two-game winning streak and put the Colts further behind the first-place Texans in the AFC South. He also raised eyebrows for saying he left the game for a play before a field goal in the third quarter because he was “tired.”

