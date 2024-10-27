Anthony Richardson struggles again as Colts fall to Texans 23-20

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after an incomplete pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

HOUSTON (AP) — Another tough game by quarterback Anthony Richardson doomed the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans. Richardson completed just 10 of 32 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and an interception to snap a two-game winning streak and put the Colts further behind the first-place Texans in the AFC South. He also raised eyebrows for saying he left the game for a play before a field goal in the third quarter because he was “tired.”

