Anthony Richardson shows off strong arm but lacks consistency in Colts’ 29-27 loss to Texans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Anthony Richardson showed everyone what the Indianapolis Colts learned while drafting him. The former Florida star possesses one of the NFL’s strongest arms. Richardson also found out how much he needs to improve. Yes, despite throwing two touchdown passes of more than 50 yards and powering through Houston’s defense on a late 3-yard TD run, the Colts extended their opening day winless streak with a 29-27 loss to Houston. Richardson finished 9 of 19 with 234 yards and one costly interception in the red zone.

