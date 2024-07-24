Anthony Richardson reports to Colts camp without any throwing restrictions

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard says second-year quarterback will not be under any restrictions when the Colts begin training camp practices on Thursday. Players reported to camp Wednesday. Richardson played only four games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending injury to his throwing shoulder. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Last week, Richardson told reporters he was feeling well and was ready for the start of camp. The Colts also placed defensive tackle Raekwon Davis on the non-football illness list.

