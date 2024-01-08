Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor give Colts a view into a promising future

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts got a glimpse of their future with quarterback Anthony Richardson in 2023. Now, they can start dreaming about all the new possibilities. Two days after falling a win short of the playoffs, Indy’s players cleaned out their lockers and reflected on their accomplishments during coach Shane Steichen’s first season. And they can envision what next season might look like with Richardson and 2021 NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor lining up in the same backfield.

