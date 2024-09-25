Anthony Richardson focused on improving accuracy following slow start for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson tries to avoid pondering the numbers. He just knows he needs to play better. Through three games, Richardson has the lowest completion rate of any starter at 49.3% with a passer rating of 55.9, which ranks only ahead of the recently benched Bryce Young. And things won’t get any easier this week with the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town Sunday. Still, Richardson is trying to keep things in perspective. He’s won three of the seven NFL games he’s started, and he expects more out of himself starting this week.

