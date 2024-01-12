Anthony Richardson eager to get back on the field after missing most of 2023 with a shoulder injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was hesitant to have season-ending shoulder surgery. He eventually relented because he knew it was the best thing for his long-term career. Now, three months later, Richardson can’t wait to start anew. He expects to get clearance to start throwing again soon, and he’s eager to start next season. But even after learning to cope with living life temporarily as a lefty, Richardson promises he’ll return next season as the same, hard-running, physical player that helped make him the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft.

