Anthony Rendon fan interaction video looked into by MLB

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — MLB is looking into an interaction caught on video that appears to show Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon grab a fan by the shirt through the bleacher guardrails. A league spokesperson says MLB is aware of the video, which shows Rendon grabbing the fan’s shirt and exchanging words with him before Rendon appears to take a swipe at the bill of the man’s ballcap. Angels spokesman Adam Chodzko says the team has no comment and expects Rendon to address the video Saturday before the team’s game in Oakland.

