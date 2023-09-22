Anthony Nesty to become the first Black US head swimming coach at the Olympics

Anthony Nesty has made more history with his selection to lead the U.S. men’s swimming team at the Paris Olympics. He will become the first Black head coach for the Americans in the Summer Games. Nesty’s selection was announced by USA Swimming, which also appointed Todd DeSorbo to head the 2024 women’s squad. Nesty is the University of Florida coach who works with top American swimmers such as Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel. In 1988, Nesty competed for Suriname and became the first Black male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal. In 2022, he was first Black coach to lead the Americans at the world championships.

