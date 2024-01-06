Anthony Joshua to fight MMA star Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

LONDON (AP) — Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s next fight will be against MMA star Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says it’s a “done deal” and that details will be announced at a press conference in London on Jan. 15. Ngannou has only boxed once professionally, when he knocked down Tyson Fury before losing in a split-decision to the reigning WBC heavyweight champion in late October. A date for the Riyadh fight wasn’t announced but it looks likely to take place in March.

