Anthony Joshua to fight Daniel Dubois at Wembley for Usyk’s vacated IBF heavyweight belt

By The Associated Press
FILE - Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Britain's Anthony Joshua to retain his world heavyweight title at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Oleksandr Usyk will no longer be the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion when he vacates his IBF belt in September. The 37-year-old Ukrainian said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will not defend his IBF title on Sept. 21. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hassan Ammar]

LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua will fight Daniel Dubois in an all-British bout for the IBF heavyweight belt on Sept. 21 at Wembley Stadium, following Oleksandr Usyk’s announcement that he will vacate the world title. Dubois was the the IBF’s mandatory challenger and was upgraded to champion after Usyk vacated the belt, meaning the Ukrainian is no longer be the undisputed world heavyweight champion. The Joshua versus Dubois fight was announced at a press conference Wednesday.

