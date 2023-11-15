Anthony Joshua set to fight Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia. Deontay Wilder will be on same card

LONDON (AP) — Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will face Otto Wallin of Sweden on Dec. 23 in Saudi Arabia. The date was initially set for an undisputed heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk but that bout was postponed after Fury barely beat Francis Ngannou last month. Deontay Wilder who lost his WBC belt to Fury in 2020 is scheduled to fight former champion Joseph Parker on the undercard next month in Riyadh. Joshua and Wilder are both looking for another title shot and could fight each other next if they win in Saudi Arabia.

