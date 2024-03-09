Anthony Joshua knocks out MMA star Francis Ngannou in the 2nd round of a one-sided boxing match

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Anthony Joshua stopped Francis Ngannou in the second round. The former heavyweight champion dominated his matchup with the ex-UFC heavyweight champ at Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia. Joshua floored Ngannou in the first round and again early in the second with right hands. He finished the fight with one punch immediately after the second 10-count, apparently knocking Ngannou out cold with an unblocked right hand. The fight world had optimism for Ngannou after he gave an impressive performance in a near-upset of Tyson Fury last October, losing by a narrow split decision. Joshua quickly proved there’s no substitute for years of boxing experience.

