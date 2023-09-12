Anthony Jelonch is back from knee injury and will captain France against Uruguay at Rugby World Cup

LILLE, France (AP) — Flanker Anthony Jelonch will captain France against Uruguay in their Rugby World Cup match on Thursday after making a speedy recovery from knee surgery. Hopes were slim that the Toulouse player with 25 selections would be able to feature at the tournament in his home country when he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Feb. 26 during a Six Nations match against Scotland. But the powerfully-built Jelonch recovered quickly and was handed the team’s captaincy for Thursday’s match in the northern city of Lille.

