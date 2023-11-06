Anthony Gordon blossoming at Newcastle ahead of key Champions League game at Dortmund

Anthony Gordon is enjoying a breakthrough season at Newcastle. The winger is delivering consistent performances and chipping in with goals like the contentious winner against Arsenal on Saturday. It’s quite the leap from this time last year when he was in and out of an Everton team headed for another campaign battling relegation from the Premier League. He was linked with Chelsea but moved to Newcastle. He was selected as the player of the tournament at last summer’s European Under-21 Championship to follow in the footsteps of Luis Figo, Andrea Pirlo and Fabio Cannavaro. Gordon will play a key role for Newcastle in its Champions League match at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

