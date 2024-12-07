Anthony Dell’Orso scores 19 off the bench and Arizona routs Southern Utah 102-66

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 19 points and six other Arizona players reached double figures in a 102-66 victory over Southern Utah. Four of the double-figure scorers were reserves. In addition to Dell’Orso’s 19 points, KJ Lewis scored 15, Henri Veesaar 12 and Motiejus Krivas 10. Among the starters, Tobe Awaka and Trey Townsend scored 12 each and Caleb Love had 11. Arizona led 20-16 with 12 1/2 minutes left in the first half before blowing the game open. The Wildcats scored the next 13 points and 21 of the next 23. By the end of the half their run was 35-7 and they led 55-23 at the break. Arizona led by at least 30 points for all but two possessions after halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.