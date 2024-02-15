Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura lead Lakers past Jazz 138-122 with LeBron James resting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anthony Davis had 37 points and 15 rebounds and Rui Hachimura scored a career-high 36 points for the Los Angeles Lakers, who beat the Utah Jazz 138-122 on Wednesday night while resting LeBron James in their final game before the All-Star break.

The team cited an ankle injury for James, who sat out the second game of a back-to-back. He is set to play in his 20th All-Star Game on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Hachimura made a career-best six 3-pointers and topped his previous high of 30 points, which he had reached four times in his five-year career. The Lakers have won six of seven, including four straight road wins.

Collin Sexton eclipsed 6,000 career points during the game and finished with 18 points for the Jazz, who have lost nine of 13 to fall out of the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. Jordan Clarkson had 17 and Lauri Markkanen added 16 for Utah.

Los Angeles shot 57% with offensive spacing that allowed drives to the basket and wide-open 3-pointers off kick-out passes. D”Angelo Russell had 20 points and a career-high 17 assists.

Davis scored 10 straight points and 17 during a 30-10 surge that put Los Angeles ahead 111-92 directly after the Jazz took their final lead at 82-81.

The last time Davis played at Utah, he shot a career-worst 5 of 21.

This time, Davis was nearly unstoppable on jumpers, spinning drives and putbacks. He also made 10 of 13 free throws.

Hachimura had 21 points in the first half. Clarkson got hot with three 3s and 13 points in the second period to help the Jazz close within 70-69 at halftime.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Golden State on Feb. 22, after the All-Star break.

Jazz: Host Golden State on Thursday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.